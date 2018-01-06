 FA Cup: Mourinho apologizes for taking Mkhitaryan off after first half – Daily Post Nigeria | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

FA Cup: Mourinho apologizes for taking Mkhitaryan off after first half – Daily Post Nigeria

Posted on Jan 6, 2018 in Sports | 0 comments


Daily Post Nigeria

FA Cup: Mourinho apologizes for taking Mkhitaryan off after first half
Daily Post Nigeria
Manchester United manager, Jose Mourinho, has publicly apologized for substituting Henrikh Mkhitaryan, after the first half of their 2-0 win over Derby County in the FA Cup on Friday. Mourinho revealed after the game, that he said sorry to the Armenian
A Manchester United player is doing what Cristiano Ronaldo didManchester Evening News
Manchester United transfer news and rumours: Harry Kane, Paulo Dybala, Henrikh MkhitaryanSkySports
Mourinho apologises to Mkhitaryan for 'unfair' half-time hookGoal.com
Daily Star –International Business Times UK –Metro –The Times
all 60 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.