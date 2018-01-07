Football: FA probe under way over racism allegations after bust-up between Roberto Firmino and Mason Holgate – The Straits Times
|
The Straits Times
|
Football: FA probe under way over racism allegations after bust-up between Roberto Firmino and Mason Holgate
The Straits Times
MANCHESTER, ENGLAND (REUTERS) – The Football Association have opened an investigation into a clash between Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Everton's Mason Holgate in Friday's (Jan 5) FA Cup third-round tie. "The FA can confirm that referee Bobby Madley …
