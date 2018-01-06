FA To Investigate As Mason Holgate Accuses Roberto Firmino Of Making Racist Comments

The Football Association has announced that it will begin making enquiries into an allegation made to referee Bobby Madley after Roberto Firmino and Mason Holgate clashed during Friday’s FA Cup clash between Liverpool and Everton.

Mason Holgate and Roberto Firmino were involved in an angry exchange after the former pushed the latter over the advertising hoardings and into the crowd, and the two players had to be forcibly separated by Madley and their teammates after words were exchanged.

Neither player was booked after the first-half incident and Liverpool said on Friday that they would co-operate fully in any investigation.

A statement released by the FA on Saturday read: “The FA can confirm that referee Bobby Madley was made aware of an allegation during the Liverpool versus Everton game at Anfield last night and has subsequently reported this to The FA, which will now begin making enquiries into the matter.”

Firmino was incensed after Holgate pushed him over the advertising board and into the crowd and charged at the Toffees defender while shouting something.

TV images appeared to show Firmino calling Holgate a “filha du puto” – Portuguese for “son of a b****.”

