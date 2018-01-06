FA to probe ‘allegation’ after Merseyside derby confrontation – Vanguard
Vanguard
FA to probe 'allegation' after Merseyside derby confrontation
The Football Association is to investigate an ugly spat between Liverpool's Roberto Firmino and Everton's Mason Holgate during Friday's feisty FA Cup third-round tie at Anfield. Liverpool's Brazilian midfielder Roberto Firmino (L) is restrained by team …
