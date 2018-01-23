FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N655.17bn In January
The Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) on Tuesday shared N655.17 billion to the three tiers of government as revenue for January. The Minister of Finance, Mrs Kemi Adeosun, told newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja that the N655.17 billion was distributed under four distributable sub-heads. “The total statutory revenue for the month is N540.44 billion. “It […]
The post FAAC: FG, States, LGs Share N655.17bn In January appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.
