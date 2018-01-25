FAAN closes Abuja Airport as plane skids off runway

By Lawani Mikairu

The Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria, FAAN Thursday closed the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, for 30 minutes as safety precautionary measures after a private jet operated by Nest Oil skidded off the runway and lost its landing gear in the process . However, no life was reported lost in the crash incidence.

The closure which lasted for about 30minutes saw flights to the airport diverted to alternate airports around Abuja. Some incoming flights were said to have been put on hold as the planes hover around the airport before they were given the clear signal to land . The relevant aviation agencies have been notified about the incidence for investigation.

Confirming the closure, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu General Manager, Corporate Affairs, FAAN, said : “ The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to notify passengers and airport users that the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja, would be closed for the next 30 minutes”.

“This is to enable the Authority take safety precautions, as a private jet being operated by Nest Oil has just skidded off the Abuja runway”.

The aircraft lost its landing gear in the process but all hands are on deck to put the situation under control and normalcy would be restored within the hour.

Yakubu later also confirmed the reopening of the airport when she said : “The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria wishes to notify passengers and airport users that the runway of the Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport, Abuja is now open for normal operations. Management appreciates your understanding”.

