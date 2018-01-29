FAAN commences evacuation of abandoned aircraft at Lagos Airport – Vanguard



Vanguard FAAN commences evacuation of abandoned aircraft at Lagos Airport

Vanguard

Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Monday said it has commenced evacuation of abandoned aircraft at the airside of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, Lagos. Abandoned aircraft at Igando There are more than 13 aircraft abandoned at the airside …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

