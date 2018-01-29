FAAN commences evacuation of abandoned aircraft at Lagos Airport – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
FAAN commences evacuation of abandoned aircraft at Lagos Airport
Vanguard
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Monday said it has commenced evacuation of abandoned aircraft at the airside of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, Lagos. Abandoned aircraft at Igando There are more than 13 aircraft abandoned at the airside …
