 FAAN commences evacuation of abandoned aircraft at Lagos Airport – Vanguard | Nigeria Today
FAAN commences evacuation of abandoned aircraft at Lagos Airport – Vanguard

Posted on Jan 29, 2018


FAAN commences evacuation of abandoned aircraft at Lagos Airport
Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria, FAAN, Monday said it has commenced evacuation of abandoned aircraft at the airside of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, MMA, Lagos. Abandoned aircraft at Igando There are more than 13 aircraft abandoned at the airside

