Facebook announces scholarships for students pursuing careers in journalism

Facebook has announced a new approach to its attempts to mediate its influence on the field of journalism by providing scholarships to students seeking to pursue a career in journalism or communications.

The post Facebook announces scholarships for students pursuing careers in journalism appeared first on Digital Trends.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

