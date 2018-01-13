Facebook changes could mean less time spent on site; shares fall

…News feed to prioritize friends and family posts, not brands

…CEO Zuckerberg says users may spend less time on the site

Facebook Inc. said it’s making major changes to its flagship social network, shifting users’ news feeds back toward posts from friends and family and away from businesses and media outlets — a transition that is likely to mean people spend less time on the site. The shares tumbled the most in more than a year, Bloomberg reports.

The post Facebook changes could mean less time spent on site; shares fall appeared first on BusinessDay : News you can trust.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BusinessDay : News you can trust. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

