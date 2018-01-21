Facebook Set to Unveil a Ranking System for Users To Rank Trusted News Pages

To fight fake news, Facebook will let the community decide which news sources should be trusted and which should be shunned. “There’s too much sensationalism, misinformation and polarisation in the world today,” company CEO Mark Zuckerberg writes in a Friday Facebook post. So Facebook will soon unveil a ranking system for news sources. It’s part […]

