Factional Party Members Return To PDP, Pledge Loyalty To Secondus

Members of the Fresh Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) yesterday dissolved into the Prince Uche Secondus-led PDP, declaring that the party is united. The members of the group, led by Chief Olukayode Akindele, also announced the cancellation of plans to inaugurate their parallel National Working Committee (NWC) tomorrow, January 22. The declaration was made after a […]

The post Factional Party Members Return To PDP, Pledge Loyalty To Secondus appeared first on Leadership Nigeria Newspapers.

