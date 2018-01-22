Factory to produce over 350m syringes – The Nation Newspaper

Factory to produce over 350m syringes

The Nation Newspaper

Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing (JSM), Akwa Ibom State, is to produce over 350 million high quality syringes for local and international markets. The Chairman, Mr. Emir Kayabologu, who spoke to reporters at the weekend during a facility tour organised by …

A'Ibom-Made Syringes Heads Into Int'l Markets Independent Newspapers Limited



all 2 news articles »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

