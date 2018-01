‘Failure To Appoint Board Members Encourages Recklessness’ – Independent Newspapers Limited

'Failure To Appoint Board Members Encourages Recklessness'

Independent Newspapers Limited

On the other hand, where a single or small number of shareholders hold a substantial block of shares in the company (say, in excess of 25% of the voting rights), securing managerial accountability to the shareholders (or at least to the controlling …



and more »

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest