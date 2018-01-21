‘Failure To Appoint Board Members Encourages Recklessness’ – Independent Newspapers Limited
|
'Failure To Appoint Board Members Encourages Recklessness'
Independent Newspapers Limited
On the other hand, where a single or small number of shareholders hold a substantial block of shares in the company (say, in excess of 25% of the voting rights), securing managerial accountability to the shareholders (or at least to the controlling …
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!