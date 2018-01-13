Fake Buhari tweet on herdsmen in circulation

The Nigerian presidency has alerted Nigerians about a fake Twitter handle purportedly belonging to President Muhammadu Buhari .



Femi Adesina, the president’s special adviser on media and publicity said the parody account has been posting spurious messages justifying the attacks by herdsmen, saying they were only defending themselves.

“Evil doers and enemies of our country are obviously at work, seeking ways to further advance their pernicious acts. The message is denounced in its entirety, and President Buhari stands by his earlier condemnation of the killings in Benue and other parts of the country as dastardly and unacceptable before God and man.

“Those behind the concocted message are also enemies of God and man, who have no place in a decent society.

“The President stands by his earlier directives that all those behind wanton killings in any part of the country must be brought to book”.

The post Fake Buhari tweet on herdsmen in circulation appeared first on Vanguard News.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Vanguard News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

