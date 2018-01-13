 Falconets, Basetsana clash for World Cup ticket – New Telegraph Newspaper | Nigeria Today
Falconets, Basetsana clash for World Cup ticket – New Telegraph Newspaper

Posted on Jan 13, 2018 in Sports


Falconets, Basetsana clash for World Cup ticket
Nigeria's U-20 girls, Falconets, and their South African counterparts, Basetsana, will today clash in the first leg of the FIFA U-20 Women World Cup qualifier. The first part of the two-legged encounter comes up today at the Peter Mokabo Stadium, in
