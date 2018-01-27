Falconets qualify for FIFA U-20 World Cup, trash Basetsana 6 -0

Jethro Ibileke/Benin Nigeria’s Falconets on Saturday booked a place in the FIFA Under 20 Women’s World Cup, tagged France 2018, after trashing their South African counterpart with six unreplied goals. The very entertaining match which was played at the Samuel Ogbemudia stadium in Benin, Edo State, saw the Coach Christopher Danjuma girls scoring 5 goals against the Basetsana in the first half of the encounter. Two goals each from Monday Gift Nyako, Ajibade Rasheedat Busayo, and a goal each from Anan Imo Mary and Ucheibe Christy Onuenaturuchi, were enough to send the South Africans out of the Women’s World Cup.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The NEWS. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

