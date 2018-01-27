 Falconets scores 6-0 against Basetsana, qualify for U-20 World cup | Nigeria Today
Falconets scores 6-0 against Basetsana, qualify for U-20 World cup

Posted on Jan 27, 2018 in Sports

Nigeria’s Falconets, on Saturday, defeated South Africa’s Basetsana girls 6-0 in the second leg of the final qualifiers for the France 2018 U-20 Women’s World Cup. The Falconets edged their South African counterpart  8-0 on aggregate, having won the first led in Polokwane a fortnight ago. Goals from Monday Gift, Ajibade Busayo, Imo Mary and Ucheibe Onyenaturuchi were […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

