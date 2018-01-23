‘Fame Made Me Lose My Humanity’ – Elton John

Elton John lost his “humanity” and his “connection and respect” for himself when he initially became famous.

The 70-year-old singer was honoured for his human rights work at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland on Monday (22Jan18), alongside Cate Blanchett and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

Elton, who received the honour for the money he raises through his AIDS foundation, took to the stage in front of world leaders, trendsetters, businessmen and policy makers to accept the award, and admitted that prior to becoming a philanthropist, he hadn’t liked himself very much.

“Passion led me into some very dark places. I wasn’t a great person for a long time,” he said. “I lost my humanity, my connection and my respect for myself.”

At that point, Elton realised something had to change, and began looking into charitable pursuits, explaining: “I wanted to reconnect, I wanted to be a decent person.”

Elton also used his speech to encourage the big names in the room to use their own fame and power to make a difference in the world.

“We must never turn a blind eye to suffering,” he said, before addressing the audience as he continued: “You’ve all made it, baby. But what are you making?

“What worth does it have if it does not strengthen the bonds of humanity? If we are not seeking to change the world for the better through our work, what is the point of coming here? Yes, there is glory perhaps, fame and prestige. There is wealth, too. But for what? Good work gives you something bigger than fame, richer than wealth, finer even than prizes.”

Concluding his speech, Elton said passionately: “It needs to be changed. The equality in this world is, to be honest with you, disgraceful.”

__________

Follow us on Twitter at @thesignalng

Copyright 2018 SIGNAL. Permission to use portions of this article is granted provided appropriate credits are given to www.signalng.com and other relevant sources.

The post ‘Fame Made Me Lose My Humanity’ – Elton John appeared first on SIGNAL.

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from SIGNAL. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

