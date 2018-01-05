Family, #BBG laud army for rescuing Chibok girl

Mr. Ayuba Aloson, a family member of the Chibok school girl rescued by troops on Thursday, Salomi Pogu, has lauded the Nigerian Army for rescuing the girl from the Boko Haram enclave.

Pogu, who is 15th in the list of the abducted girls, was rescued by the military on Thursday.

She was rescued in company of one other girl, Jamila Adams, at Pulka in Gwoza local government area of Borno State.

The 219 girls were abducted by Boko Haram insurgents at Government Secondary School, Chibok, in April 2014.

Aloson, who is among thousands of displaced persons taking shelter in Maiduguri, commended the military over their commitment to rescue the abducted girls.

He expressed joy over the development, and hoped that the remaining abducted girls would soon be rescued from captivity.

Alonson said four of his nieces abducted in the school were still held by the insurgents.

“I am happy over the development. Our abducted daughters are still with their captors.

“This demonstrates the commitments of the military to the rescue of the girls,” he said.

Meanwhile, the #BringBackOurGirls movement had also lauded the efforts of the military for rescuing Pogu.

The spokesman of the group, Sesugh Akume, said in a statement in Maiduguri that the rescued girl was serial number 15, in the list of abducted 219 school girls.

“Our movement is delighted to confirm this news to be true.

“Salomi Pogu; is a daughter of Malam Pogu Yahi from Kaumutahyahi, a village in Kuburmbula ward of Chibok local government area. Her parents are currently at an Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camp in Rumirgo village, near Askira-Uba in Borno.”

NAN

