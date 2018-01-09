Family prays for Shiraaz Mohamed’s return after receiving proof of life – Mail & Guardian
Family prays for Shiraaz Mohamed's return after receiving proof of life
The family of South African photojournalist Shiraaz Mohamed is praying for his safe return after they confirmed he is still alive nearly a year after being abducted in Syria while on assignment. The Mohamed family has waited anxiously for news of …
