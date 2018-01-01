Fani-Kayode attacks Buhari over killing of Kaduna traditional ruler
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation Minister, on Monday said President Muhammadu Buhari will do nothing over the killing of a traditional ruler allegedly by Fulani herdsmen. He said this in reaction to the murder of the Etum Numana and his pregnant wife at their home in Sanga, Southern Kaduna in the early hours of Monday. In […]
