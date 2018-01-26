Fani kayode mocks Miyeti Allah over endorsement of Buhari

Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Aviation, on Friday reacted to report of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association, MACBAN, endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari for a second term. DAILY POST reported that Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore, Bauchi State Chapter on Thursday endorsed President Muhammadu Buhari for second term in the 2019 general elections. In a tweet via […]

Fani kayode mocks Miyeti Allah over endorsement of Buhari

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

