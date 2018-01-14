 Fani-Kayode reacts to Donald Trump’s ”shithole” comment | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fani-Kayode reacts to Donald Trump’s ”shithole” comment

Posted on Jan 14, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, on Sunday reacted to President Donald Trump’s comments about African countries and other nations​.​ Trump ha​d ​reportedly questioned why the US would want to have immigrants from Haiti and African nations, referring to some as “shithole countries”. The People Democratic Party chieftain in reaction said Nigeria was not […]

Fani-Kayode reacts to Donald Trump’s ”shithole” comment

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.