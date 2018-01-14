Fani-Kayode reacts to Donald Trump’s ”shithole” comment

Femi Fani-Kayode, a former Minister of Aviation, on Sunday reacted to President Donald Trump’s comments about African countries and other nations​.​ Trump ha​d ​reportedly questioned why the US would want to have immigrants from Haiti and African nations, referring to some as “shithole countries”. The People Democratic Party chieftain in reaction said Nigeria was not […]

Fani-Kayode reacts to Donald Trump’s ”shithole” comment

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

