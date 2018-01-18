Fani-Kayode reacts to Prof. Muhammad’s claim that Benue belongs to Fulani herdsmen
Femi Fani-Kayode, former Aviation minister, on Thursday reacted to statement credited to Professor Umar Labdo Muhammad of the Faculty of Humanities, Northwest University, Kano that Benue State belongs to the Fulanis by right of conquest. Fani-Kayode, who berated the University Don, noted that every land Fulani herdsmen took from the Indigenous people in the past […]
Fani-Kayode reacts to Prof. Muhammad’s claim that Benue belongs to Fulani herdsmen
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!