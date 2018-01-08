Fani Kayode Reveals What Nnamdi Kanu Said About Fulani Herdsmen In 6th Feb 2014

Former Minister of aviation during Goodluck Jonathan administration, Mr Fani Kayode has revealed what Nnamdi Kanu the exile leader of IPOB group told him about Fulani herdsmen attacks in Nigeria today. Mr Kayode while speaking in a media chat with Ngyab said”The Fulani herdsmen will be armed and encouraged to slaughter us with impunity and […]

The post Fani Kayode Reveals What Nnamdi Kanu Said About Fulani Herdsmen In 6th Feb 2014 appeared first on Ngyab .

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab . Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

