Fani-Kayode speaks on killing of pregnant women, unborn babies

Posted on Jan 4, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Former Minister of Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode has condemned in totality the gruesome murder of pregnant women and unborn babies in some parts of the country. Fani-Kayode, a chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, described the act as barbaric, stressing that it should be stopped. He was reacting to the revelation by the Benue State APC […]

