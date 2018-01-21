 Fans Slam Ogbonna Kanu After Amara Called Him "Oloshi Oloriburuku, Borrow Pose" | Nigeria Today
Posted on Jan 21, 2018 in Entertainment, News | 0 comments

After drama unfolded yesterday where Kanu Nwankwo’s wife, Amara, called Ogbonna Kanu names and insulted him, some fans stormed Ogbonna’s Instagram page, slamming him left right and centre and this is not stopping.
Read some of the comments below:
Meanwhile, Ogbonna has taken to his Instagram page to congratulate his beautiful wife, Laura Ikeji, on her new ambassadorial deal with PayPorte.

