Fantasy Football Giant Fanduel Launches ‘Bitcoin Bowl’ Contest

This week one the largest fantasy football leagues, Fanduel, announced it’s having an NFL playoffs contest called “The Bitcoin Bowl.” The contest is giving away two BTC prizes consisting of a one bitcoin reward for its ‘free play’ match and two bitcoins for its tournament round.

Fanduel’s Fantasy Football Contest Is Giving Away Bitcoin Prizes

Fantasy football is a popular phenomenon where participants become general managers of teams and pick players for a team roster. For the this year’s NFL playoffs, points are given during the season to fantasy football team managers based on real-world competition. Online fantasy football has made the hobby grow even larger, and there are two big companies who dominate the fantasy football online market share — Fanduel and Draftkings. This week Fanduel is having an NFL playoffs contest and will reward the winners with bitcoin no matter what they are worth at the end of the playing season.

All Fanduel users have to do is choose the right contest, pick their team’s players, and the highest score wins among all the eligible teams. The ‘free play’ match is giving away a grand prize of 1BTC at the end of the NFL playoffs. The paid tournament ($3) is giving away a grand prize of 2BTC, and there is lower winning jackpots consisting of .5 and .25BTC as well.

The Ultimate Bandwagon: Fanduel Says They Recognize Their Users Interest In Bitcoin

Fanduel has grown exponentially over the past few years, garnishing over 6 million registrants, and the firm understands the growing interest in digital assets. Andy Giancamilli, Fanduel’s chief financial officer, said his company has always searched for unique prizes. Giancamilli says the firm recognized that a lot of Fanduel’s user base has a significant interest in bitcoin.

The ‘free play’ contest will begin on January 6 at 4:35 pm EDT and the paid tournament will also start on the same day. Users who try to use the free play option can only enter the contest once or otherwise they will be removed from the contest. Users will have to provide a valid bitcoin address in order to receive the winning jackpots after the playoffs are finished.

“When your team makes the playoffs, the sky’s the limit — And from what we’ve read online, bitcoin investors know exactly how that feels,” explains Fanduel.

So, for week one of the playoffs, we’re giving you two chances to hop on the ultimate bandwagon and play to win some bitcoins of your own.

What do you think about Fanduel’s NFL playoffs contest? Let us know in the comments below.

Images via Pixabay, Fanduel, and the NFL.

