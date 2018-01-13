 Farmer/Herders Clash: Presidency In The Eye Of The Storm | Nigeria Today
Farmer/Herders Clash: Presidency In The Eye Of The Storm

The New Year began for the Buhari presidency on the back foot. While the fuel scarcity saga dominated the yuletide period, the massacre by killer herdsmen ushered Nigerians into the year 2018.  Suspected herdsmen went on a killing spree in Kaduna, Benue and Taraba states , leaving behind sorrow, tears and blood. In a country […]

