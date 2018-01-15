Farmer to spend 2-years in jail for raping minor

An Upper Area Court in Kasuwan Nama, Jos on Monday sentenced a farmer, Auwal Audu, to two-years imprisonment for raping a minor. The 20-year-old farmer was sentenced by the Judge, Yahaya Mohammed, after he pleaded guilty to the charge. Mohammed in a ruling rejected the convict’s plea for mercy and slammed two years imprisonment on […]

