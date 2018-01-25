Farmers Insurance Open 2018 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open 2017 will be played on Friday January 26th at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California. The Farmers Insurance Open 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:00 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2018 Farmers Insurance Open 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2018 Farmers Insurance Open round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

TORREY PINES GC (SOUTH)

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 9:00 AM Geoff Ogilvy Jonathan Byrd Andrew Landry 9:10 AM David Lingmerth Alex Cejka Luke List 9:20 AM Grayson Murray Jonas Blixt Rod Pampling 9:30 AM Kyle Stanley Bill Haas Gary Woodland 9:40 AM Keith Mitchell Matt Atkins Cameron Davis 9:50 AM Brett Stegmaier Jonathan Randolph Brandon Harkins 10:00 AM Michael Thompson Anirban Lahiri Ollie Schniederjans 10:10 AM Morgan Hoffmann Kelly Kraft J.J. Spaun 10:20 AM Matt Every Matt Jones Steve Wheatcroft 10:30 AM Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Rickie Fowler 10:40 AM Justin Rose Hideki Matsuyama Phil Mickelson 10:50 AM Rob Oppenheim Sam Ryder Tyler Torano 11:00 AM Peter Uihlein Tom Lovelady Sam Burns 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 9:00 AM Nick Taylor Rory Sabbatini Michael Kim 9:10 AM Lucas Glover C.T. Pan Richy Werenski 9:20 AM Cameron Smith Tony Finau Sangmoon Bae 9:30 AM Brendan Steele Brian Harman Padraig Harrington 9:40 AM Martin Piller Adam Schenk Roberto Díaz 9:50 AM J.T. Poston Bronson Burgoon Ben Silverman 10:00 AM Camilo Villegas Chesson Hadley Bud Cauley 10:10 AM Danny Lee Retief Goosen Harold Varner III 10:20 AM Cameron Tringale Patrick Rodgers Tyrone Van Aswegen 10:30 AM Billy Horschel Russell Knox Aaron Baddeley 10:40 AM Bryson DeChambeau Shane Lowry K.J. Choi 10:50 AM Aaron Wise Denny McCarthy Derek Barron 11:00 AM Trey Mullinax Ethan Tracy Will Zalatoris

TORREY PINES GC (NORTH)

Tee Times Players Players Players 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 9:00 AM Ryan Palmer Tom Hoge Andrew Loupe 9:10 AM Robert Streb Sean O’Hair David Hearn 9:20 AM Jhonattan Vegas Mac Hughes Peter Malnati 9:30 AM Si Woo Kim Jimmy Walker Luke Donald 9:40 AM Joel Dahmen Stephan Jaeger Nate Lashley 9:50 AM Tyler Duncan Zecheng Dou Jack Maguire 10:00 AM Keegan Bradley Robert Garrigus Martin Flores 10:10 AM Francesco Molinari Whee Kim Kevin Tway 10:20 AM Harris English Shawn Stefani Derek Fathauer 10:30 AM Cody Gribble Jim Herman Stewart Cink 10:40 AM Adam Hadwin Smylie Kaufman Alex Noren 10:50 AM Seamus Power Abraham Ancer Kyle Thompson 11:00 AM Talor Gooch Corey Conners John Mallinger 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 9:00 AM J.B. Holmes Martin Laird Chad Campbell 9:10 AM Johnson Wagner Sung Kang Zac Blair 9:20 AM Jon Rahm Jason Day Brandt Snedeker 9:30 AM Patrick Reed Charley Hoffman Tiger Woods 9:40 AM Nicholas Lindheim Andrew Putnam Maverick McNealy 9:50 AM Xinjun Zhang Lanto Griffin Norman Xiong 10:00 AM J.J. Henry Kevin Streelman Jamie Lovemark 10:10 AM Hunter Mahan Ben Crane Scott Stallings 10:20 AM Troy Merritt Ted Potter, Jr. John Huh 10:30 AM Emiliano Grillo Chris Kirk Nick Watney 10:40 AM Marc Leishman James Hahn Charles Howell III 10:50 AM Brice Garnett Conrad Shindler Julian Suri 11:00 AM Beau Hossler Andrew Yun Michael Block

