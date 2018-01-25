 Farmers Insurance Open 2018 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings | Nigeria Today
Farmers Insurance Open 2018 Round 2 Tee Times & Player Pairings

Posted on Jan 25, 2018 in Golf, News | 0 comments

Round 2 of the Farmers Insurance Open 2017 will be played on Friday January 26th at the Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California. The Farmers Insurance Open 2nd round tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 9:00 am.

Players will remain in the same groups as the 1st round but alternate between AM/PM sessions and 1st tee/10th tee starts depending on their 1st round tee times.

2018 Farmers Insurance Open 2nd Round Tee Times

The 2018 Farmers Insurance Open round 2 tee times and player pairings. All tee times are displayed local time. Groups starting from the 1st hole are listed first, followed by groups starting from the 10th hole.

TORREY PINES GC (SOUTH)

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
9:00 AM Geoff Ogilvy Jonathan Byrd Andrew Landry
9:10 AM David Lingmerth Alex Cejka Luke List
9:20 AM Grayson Murray Jonas Blixt Rod Pampling
9:30 AM Kyle Stanley Bill Haas Gary Woodland
9:40 AM Keith Mitchell Matt Atkins Cameron Davis
9:50 AM Brett Stegmaier Jonathan Randolph Brandon Harkins
10:00 AM Michael Thompson Anirban Lahiri Ollie Schniederjans
10:10 AM Morgan Hoffmann Kelly Kraft J.J. Spaun
10:20 AM Matt Every Matt Jones Steve Wheatcroft
10:30 AM Patrick Cantlay Xander Schauffele Rickie Fowler
10:40 AM Justin Rose Hideki Matsuyama Phil Mickelson
10:50 AM Rob Oppenheim Sam Ryder Tyler Torano
11:00 AM Peter Uihlein Tom Lovelady Sam Burns
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
9:00 AM Nick Taylor Rory Sabbatini Michael Kim
9:10 AM Lucas Glover C.T. Pan Richy Werenski
9:20 AM Cameron Smith Tony Finau Sangmoon Bae
9:30 AM Brendan Steele Brian Harman Padraig Harrington
9:40 AM Martin Piller Adam Schenk Roberto Díaz
9:50 AM J.T. Poston Bronson Burgoon Ben Silverman
10:00 AM Camilo Villegas Chesson Hadley Bud Cauley
10:10 AM Danny Lee Retief Goosen Harold Varner III
10:20 AM Cameron Tringale Patrick Rodgers Tyrone Van Aswegen
10:30 AM Billy Horschel Russell Knox Aaron Baddeley
10:40 AM Bryson DeChambeau Shane Lowry K.J. Choi
10:50 AM Aaron Wise Denny McCarthy Derek Barron
11:00 AM Trey Mullinax Ethan Tracy Will Zalatoris

TORREY PINES GC (NORTH)

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
9:00 AM Ryan Palmer Tom Hoge Andrew Loupe
9:10 AM Robert Streb Sean O’Hair David Hearn
9:20 AM Jhonattan Vegas Mac Hughes Peter Malnati
9:30 AM Si Woo Kim Jimmy Walker Luke Donald
9:40 AM Joel Dahmen Stephan Jaeger Nate Lashley
9:50 AM Tyler Duncan Zecheng Dou Jack Maguire
10:00 AM Keegan Bradley Robert Garrigus Martin Flores
10:10 AM Francesco Molinari Whee Kim Kevin Tway
10:20 AM Harris English Shawn Stefani Derek Fathauer
10:30 AM Cody Gribble Jim Herman Stewart Cink
10:40 AM Adam Hadwin Smylie Kaufman Alex Noren
10:50 AM Seamus Power Abraham Ancer Kyle Thompson
11:00 AM Talor Gooch Corey Conners John Mallinger
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
9:00 AM J.B. Holmes Martin Laird Chad Campbell
9:10 AM Johnson Wagner Sung Kang Zac Blair
9:20 AM Jon Rahm Jason Day Brandt Snedeker
9:30 AM Patrick Reed Charley Hoffman Tiger Woods
9:40 AM Nicholas Lindheim Andrew Putnam Maverick McNealy
9:50 AM Xinjun Zhang Lanto Griffin Norman Xiong
10:00 AM J.J. Henry Kevin Streelman Jamie Lovemark
10:10 AM Hunter Mahan Ben Crane Scott Stallings
10:20 AM Troy Merritt Ted Potter, Jr. John Huh
10:30 AM Emiliano Grillo Chris Kirk Nick Watney
10:40 AM Marc Leishman James Hahn Charles Howell III
10:50 AM Brice Garnett Conrad Shindler Julian Suri
11:00 AM Beau Hossler Andrew Yun Michael Block

