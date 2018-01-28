 Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times – 2018 Round 4 Player Pairings | Nigeria Today
Farmers Insurance Open Tee Times – 2018 Round 4 Player Pairings

Round 4 of the 2018 Round 3 of the 2018 Farmers Insurance Open will be played on Sunday January 28th at Torrey Pines Golf Club in San Diego, California. The Farmers Insurance Open Sunday tee times have been announced and the round is scheduled to start at 8:05 am.

The Farmers Insurance Open 4th round tee times are determined by leaderboard positions going into the final round of the tournament. The tournament leader Nick Taylor is paired with Grayson Murray in the last tee slot of round 4 at 10:05 am.

2018 Farmers Insurance Open Round 4 Tee Times

The Farmers Insurance Open round 4 tee times and player pairings. Tee times are displayed local time; all groups will start from the 1st tee at the Torrey Pines Golf Club.

Tee Times Players Players Players
1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee 1st Tee
8:05 AM Nick Watney Cameron Smith Chris Kirk
8:15 AM Patrick Reed J.J. Henry Robert Garrigus
8:25 AM Charley Hoffman Charles Howell III Rory Sabbatini
8:35 AM Tom Lovelady Harris English Kevin Tway
8:45 AM Kyle Stanley Cameron Davis Russell Knox
8:55 AM Kevin Streelman Martin Flores Retief Goosen
9:05 AM Brandon Harkins Brendan Steele Keegan Bradley
9:15 AM Jon Rahm J.J. Spaun Corey Conners
9:25 AM Lanto Griffin Talor Gooch Emiliano Grillo
9:35 AM Tony Finau Luke List Marc Leishman
9:45 AM C.T. Pan Justin Rose Jason Day
9:55 AM Michael Kim Gary Woodland Beau Hossler
10:05 AM Alex Noren Ryan Palmer J.B. Holmes
10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee 10th Tee
8:05 AM Tom Hoge Adam Hadwin Danny Lee
8:15 AM Tiger Woods Francesco Molinari Hideki Matsuyama
8:25 AM Abraham Ancer Cody Gribble Keith Mitchell
8:35 AM Andrew Putnam Maverick McNealy Brice Garnett
8:45 AM Patrick Cantlay Phil Mickelson Chesson Hadley
8:55 AM Bud Cauley James Hahn Ted Potter, Jr.
9:05 AM Bill Haas Jimmy Walker John Huh
9:15 AM Anirban Lahiri Ben Silverman Si Woo Kim
9:25 AM Robert Streb Hunter Mahan Cameron Tringale
9:35 AM Roberto Díaz J.T. Poston Lucas Glover
9:45 AM Julian Suri Brandt Snedeker Billy Horschel
9:55 AM Sung Kang Camilo Villegas Sean O’Hair
10:05 AM Nick Taylor Grayson Murray

