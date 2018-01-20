 Fashion Blogger, Laura Ikeji Kanu Lands Ambassadorial Deal With Payporte – Photos | Nigeria Today
Your online preferred store and payment giants, PayPorte is pleased to announce Laura Ikeji Kanu as the newest ambassadorial member of their wonderful family.
Laura Ikeji Kanu is the wife of the brother of former Super Eagles of Nigeria Star, Kanu Nwankwo and the sister of Nigerias biggest gossip blogger, Linda Ikeji.
PayPorters please show some love to the latest Fashion Ambassador and Anchor of the Big Brother Naija season 3 Trivia – #bbnaija2018trivia.
