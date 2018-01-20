Fashion Blogger, Laura Ikeji Kanu Lands Ambassadorial Deal With Payporte – Photos
Your online preferred store and payment giants, PayPorte is pleased to announce Laura Ikeji Kanu as the newest ambassadorial member of their wonderful family.
Laura Ikeji Kanu is the wife of the brother of former Super Eagles of Nigeria Star, Kanu Nwankwo and the sister of Nigerias biggest gossip blogger, Linda Ikeji.
PayPorters please show some love to the latest Fashion Ambassador and Anchor of the Big Brother Naija season 3 Trivia – #bbnaija2018trivia.
More photos below….
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Exlink Lodge - Nigeria Entertainment, Politics & Celebrity News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!