Fashions Finest Africa Epic Show Is Set To Blow Your Minds In May !

Fashions Finest Africa debuted in Nigeria on Sunday 27th August 2017 at The Guest House Ikoyi, Lagos, it was tagged Renaissance and it featured four amazing emerging designers SGTC Clothing, 1407, Sally Bawa and Nkadz.

The fashion show was talked about for weeks in the fashion sphere as it surpassed all expectations.

The Fashions Finest team is here again with The EPIC Show which is bigger, better and more packed. The Epic Show would be a three-day event running from Friday 25th May to Sunday 27th May 2018; it will be three days of non stop fashion with a lot of activities for those in the business of fashion and for lovers of fashion.

The fashion extravaganza will kick off on Friday at noon with a Fashion conference where those who matter in the fashion industry will take on panel sessions. We will also play hosts to Exhibitors and our marketplace vendors giving the opportunity to fashion lovers to shop till you drop. The fashion show will continue Saturday and Sunday featuring Student designers, New and Emerging designers and established designers out of Africa.

Fashions Finest Africa EPIC Show 2018 is set to take place at The Balmoral, Federal Palace Hotel, Victoria Island, Lagos.

