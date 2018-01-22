 Fashola inspects New EFCC Office Building in Abuja | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fashola inspects New EFCC Office Building in Abuja

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Minister of Power, Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, visited the new Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) office building in Jabi, Abuja, for inspection today. The speaker, House of Representatives, Yakubu Dogara had earlier visited the site where he gave the assurance that the building should be completed in December. “Our conviction is that where […]

The post Fashola inspects New EFCC Office Building in Abuja appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.