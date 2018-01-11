Fatal Accident Kills Little Girl, Other Passengers in Gombe

A fatal accident which happened today in Gombe state has left no less than four dead and numerous others harmed. The Toyota Hummer transport was conveying travelers from Potiskum to Jalingo, Taraba state capital before the incident happened.

A few travelers died on spot including a young kid of about 10-year-old with other passengers.

It was gathered that other passengers and the driver who were seriously wounded was rushed to hospital for treatment.

