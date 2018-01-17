Father Slapped 3-weeks-old Baby To Coma

32-year-old man recognized as Edet Asuquo is on the run after slapping his 3-weeks-old baby Girl, Gift to coma. Edet, who did not need a baby girl was claimed to have said he didn’t see her value and have been maltreating her.

It was gathered that Edet and Rosemary Kingsley, indigenes of Calabar, Cross River State, were just dating when the lady ended up pregnant for him which produced Gift.

Edet, a transport conductor, in any case, was said to have been furious that his darling brought forth a young lady and not a kid as he expected, which brought about continuous differences between them.

The infant was crying when the father heavily slapped her. She was said to have convulsed because of the seriousness of the attack and was hurried to a therapeutic place for treatment.

The healing facility specialists educated the Lagos State Office of the Public Defender of the issue, and the organization reached the police at the Itire division.

However, when the police got to the house, the suspect had fled.

