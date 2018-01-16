Fayemi barred from seeking public office for 10 years

Minister of mines and steel development and a former governor of Ekiti State, Kayode Fayemi has been barred from seeking public office in Ekiti State for at least 10 years.

In a white paper released by Ekiti state government, Fayemi is required to refund a sum of N2.75 billion allocated from the N25 billion bond obtained by the government for the execution of contract for the construction of Ultra-Modern market in Ado Ekiti, which was never executed.

The commission of inquiry also said that the contractor in respect of the furnishing of the government house built by the Fayemi’s administration should be made to refund a sum of N324.8 million, noting that the contract should not have been more than N280 million.

The statement reads:

“The report declared them as unfit to hold any public office in the state. The judicial commission of inquiry set up by Ekiti State Government to look into the financial transactions of the state under the administration of Dr. Fayemi had said that the former governor must refund a sum of N2.75 billion allocated from the N25 billion bond obtained by the government for the execution of contract for the construction of Ultra-Modern market in Ado Ekiti, which was never executed.

“The panel said it found out that KITWOOD Nigeria Limited to which the furnishing contract of over N600 million was awarded had no traceable address and that the address on the Letter of Award is a virgin land at opposite the new Central Bank along new Iyin Road, Ado Ekiti.

“These and several other revelations were made known when the commission of inquiry submitted its report to the State Governor, Mr Ayodele Fayose. The panel was headed by Justice Silas Oyewole (rtd).

“On the purchase of vehicles, the panel said ‘claim by Coscharis Motors that it supplied 235 and/or 250 vehicles was fraudulent and that fraught with so many contradictions.

“That Coscharis Motors supplied some vehicles outside Ekiti State especially, at Ibadan Liaison office when Ekiti State Government does not have a Liaison office in Ibadan. In respect of this, seven vehicles were supplied outside the State and signed for by unknown persons.

“On the controversial N852.9 State Universal Education Board (SUBEB) fund, the commission said it was clear that the Government of Dr Fayemi hoodwinked the federal government into paying its own matching grant by obtaining N852, 936,783.12 loan from Access Bank on November 25, 2013 without perfecting documentation in respect of the loan, thereby flouting the provisions of Section 11(2) of the UBEC Act, 2004.”

