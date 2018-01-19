Fayose has zero performance in Ekiti – Ojudu

Governor Ayo Fayose of Ekiti state has been accused of non-performance and bad governance by the Special Adviser to the President on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu.

Ojudu who spoke to media airport reporters yesterday said Fayose had nothing to better the lives of the state indigenes as most people in the state still suffer acute government neglect, He cited the non-payment of salaries of the state civil servants despite the huge bailout funds released by President Muhammadu Buhari to state governors.

“You cannot see anything on ground that Fayose has done except a bridge that leads to nowhere. They thought he was a messiah then and they elected him, but salaries are not paid for eight months, one year and we get allocations everywhere, bailout funds, Paris Club refund and others.

Senator Ojudu who is currently seeking to contest the state governorship election later this year also berated Fayose over comments made on various national issues saying the governor had continued to portray the state in bad light.

