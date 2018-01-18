Fayose: I won’t accept killing of anyone in Ekiti

Ekiti state governor Ayo Fayose has said he will not allow any body to be killed in his state as a result of herdsmen/farmers clash or any other reason.

Fayose was reacting to a killing of a Fulani herdsman yesterday in Oke Ako in Ikole Local Government Area of the state.

Local news had reported that one Babuga Dengi a herdsmean was killed yesterday by yet to be identified people in the state. The incident prompted the governor to convene an emergency security meeting yesterday night to unravel the circumstances that led to the killing.

“On Monday night, I was told about the killing of one Fulani man in Oke Ako. They claimed it was a Tiv man that killed the Fulani man.

“To prevent reoccurence, I met with representatives of Fulani herdsmen under the aegis of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, farmers, local hunters, security agencies and the Tiv community in the state,’’ Fayose confirmed.

“I want peace in my state and everybody living here is from Ekiti whether you are Fulani, Tiv, Yoruba or anybody. “Cow matter can’t cause problem between us. Oke Ako-Irele issue should not be allowed to fester. Cooperate with us and whoever kills would be fished out’’ the governor equally promised.

