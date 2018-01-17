Fayose ignorance is second to none – APC

Ekiti State chapter of the All Progressive congress (APC) says the governor of Ekiti state, Ayodele Fayose has taken his level of ignorance to a laughable and disgraceful level.

The party made this known in a statement signed by the publicity secretary of the party, Taiwo Olatunbosun on Tuesday.

Recall that on Monday, a committee set up by Fayose’s administration had barred the former governor of the state and Minister of mines and steel development, Kayode Fayemi from holding public office in the state for 10 years. The APC in response said Fayose lack the basic understanding of the way things are done and wondered why Fayose will assembled PDP members and pliable civil servants as a panel with a strict directive to indict Fayemi at all costs.

The Statement reads:

“His so-called white paper is not only laughable but also a disgrace to all Ekiti people home and abroad with the way that Fayose has taken ignorance, vendetta and debauchery to a ridiculous level because we knew all along that this is what Fayose wanted to do

“We had expected his attorney-general, if he knows his onions, to have advised him that only a competent court of law can bar Nigerians from holding public office under the Nigerian constitution.

“A situation where Fayose assembled PDP members and pliable civil servants as a panel with a strict directive to indict Fayemi at all costs and thereafter issue a White Paper banning him from holding public office cannot hold water in a society where the law works.

“With the way he is conducting himself desperately to stop Fayemi from holding public office, we are convinced that Fayose is seriously going through a political haemorrhage and therefore his resorting to political desperation and unconstitutional means to nail our leader and a serving minister of the Federal Republic of Nigeria by any means possible.

“Neither Fayose nor Ekiti state government has the power to bar or prevent Dr Fayemi or any other citizen from holding public office but a competent court of law. Such wishful thinking cannot stand judicial scrutiny and we advise Fayose and his pitiable undertakers to read the supreme court judgment and Atiku Abubakar in a similar matter.

“This is executive recklessness and political rascality taken too far by Fayose and his kangaroo panel. We wonder where he got the power to bar a leading member of the opposition in a democracy.”

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

