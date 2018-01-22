Fayose issues final warning to Fulani herdsmen

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has issue final warning to Fulani herdsmen residing in Ekiti State.

The warning was necessitated by a recent killing of a woman in Orin Ekiti by suspected Fulani herdsmen. Fayose said he was disappointed by Serikin Fulani in the state, Muhammed Abashe for falling to assume leadership and prevent break down of law by his subject.

“If you (herdsmen) still want to stay among us, you must accept the responsibility to ensure that none of our people’s farms is destroyed by herdsmen any longer. None of our people must be killed by your men.” he said

“If any killing or destruction of farms of our people occurs again in that area, I will ensure that I use the law to fight you their leaders. This is the last warning.”

He also asked Fulani herdsmen to identify themselves and pay a mandatory registration fee of N5,000 with to state government, according to him the money is to be renewed annually and it is done to know the exact number of Fulani herdsmen in the state.

“Many of the Fulani herdsmen who settled down here did so without permission from anyone. No one can be living with us and we – their host – would not know who they are.

“They said some are strangers who only come briefly but we don’t want that. Now, they would register with government for a token of N5,000.

“It is not their money that we need but their identity and locality. The sum of N5,000 would be renewable after a year.

