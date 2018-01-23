 Fayose reacts to Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Fayose reacts to Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari

Posted on Jan 23, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 election. Fayose said the former president contributed to failure of Buhari’s government. He stressed that Obasanjo has outlived his usefulness in Nigeria and should leave the scene. “I agree with Obasanjo’s letter even […]

Fayose reacts to Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.