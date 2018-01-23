Fayose reacts to Obasanjo’s statement on Buhari
Ekiti state governor, Ayodele Fayose has reacted to former President Olusegun Obasanjo’s statement advising President Muhammadu Buhari not to contest the 2019 election. Fayose said the former president contributed to failure of Buhari’s government. He stressed that Obasanjo has outlived his usefulness in Nigeria and should leave the scene. “I agree with Obasanjo’s letter even […]
