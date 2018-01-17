FBI agents visited Steve Bannon’s home last week to discuss subpoena in Russia probe – NBCNews.com
|
NBCNews.com
|
FBI agents visited Steve Bannon's home last week to discuss subpoena in Russia probe
NBCNews.com
FBI agents showed up at Steve Bannon's Washington home last week intent on serving him with a subpoena to appear before a grand jury investigating possible ties between President Donald Trump's campaign and Russia, according to a source familiar with …
Donald Trump's medical exam – full transcript
Former Trump aide Bannon refuses to comply with House subpoena
Trump makes fewer public trips than recent presidents. Will that hurt the Republicans in November?
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!