FBI Running Facebook Ads In SA To Help Catch A Child Molester

America’s Federal Bureau of Investigation, more commonly known as the FBI, is running targeted Facebook ads in an attempt to locate an alleged child molester and rapist.

Yes, even the FBI is using Facebook’s extensive and active community for its benefit.

The person in question is Barrett Preston Busschau, who would now be 42.

He “disappeared from the state of Oregon in 1993 after he was charged by a Clackamas County grand jury with the alleged sexual abuse of five girls between the ages of 10 and 15,” reports eNCA:

The charges include first degree sexual penetration with a foreign object‚ first degree sex abuse‚ third degree sodomy‚ third degree rape and third degree sex abuse.

He was 18 at the time.

According to the ad, the FBI are offering a reward of $10,000 (R121 000) as part of the “renewed global manhunt” for the molester, and have used an age-progressed photo of what Busschau may look like now:

He is described as having brown hair and blue eyes with scars on his left ankle, left arm and upper right arm. “He also has a tattoo of a green and purple yin-yang symbol with a wavy line and two dots on his right ankle,” the FBI said.

Here’s the advert:

Released pending his trial, Busschau fled before his next court appearance.

So why would he be here? Well, Busschau was born in South Africa but had been living in the US as a permanent resident since 1984. Also, the last known sighting of him was in South Africa.

Investigators also believe there may be people living in the Portland-metro area who have information that could help lead to his capture.

What is it with paedophiles escaping to South Africa?

Tip-offs can be reported to the US Embassy in Pretoria on 012 431 4000, or on the FBI’s website.

