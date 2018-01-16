FCC Chairman seeks synergy with NASS

By Richard Elesho The Federal Character Commission (FCC), under its Acting Chairman, Dr Shettima Abba, has called for close synergy and co-operation between the commission, state governments, National Assembly and other stakeholders. This is disclosed in a statement issued on Monday by Mr Dipo Akinsola, Director, Public Affairs and Communication, FCC, Abuja. The acting chairman made the call at an engagement with the Senate Committee public hearing on FCC’s 2018 budget defence.

