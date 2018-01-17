FCTA demolishes Patience Jonathan’s property in Abuja – The Punch
|
The Punch
|
FCTA demolishes Patience Jonathan's property in Abuja
The Punch
The Development Control Department of the Federal Capital Territory Administration, on Tuesday demolished a property allegedly belonging to the wife of ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, Patience. The FCT stated that the building, which was located along …
