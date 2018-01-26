FCTA, ITF to collaborate on skills development – Vanguard
FCTA, ITF to collaborate on skills development
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA), has expressed its readiness to collaborate with the Industrial Training Fund (ITF) to train youths in the territory on necessary entrepreneurial and vocational skills. The FCT Minister, Malam …
