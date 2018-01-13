 Fear of job loss grips El-Rufai, others – PDP | Nigeria Today
Fear of job loss grips El-Rufai, others – PDP

Posted on Jan 13, 2018

The People Democratic Party (PDP) says governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai and his cohorts are scared of the “looming disgrace” awaiting them at the 2019 polls, hence their closed door meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday.

In a series of tweet Saturday morning, the PDP wonders why El-Rufai and his cohorts would be running to Buhari for help, who will equally face an imminent and inevitable electoral defeat too, come 2019.

The party said the visit was self-serving and  not driven by love for president Buhari or patriotism

“They are struggling to save their imminent job loss. But can a drowning man rescue another?” The party asked.

The visit of @Elrufai and six other governors of the @APCNigeria to @Mbuhari asking him to run for 2nd term is self-serving. @Elrufai and his cohorts are scared stiff of the “looming disgrace” awaiting them at the 2019 polls, pic.twitter.com/fh64dKoXCM

— Official PDP Nigeria (@OfficialPDPNig) January 13, 2018

Musa
Musa
Musa

bring in BAba Atiku and Peter Obi…say no to Buhari and others

13/01/2018 11:33 am
13/01/2018 11:33 am
Ahmed Kelani
Guest
Ahmed Kelani

say no to the cow in Aso rock.. we need PDP back

13/01/2018 11:34 am
13/01/2018 11:34 am
Toyosi
Toyosi
Toyosi

APC is dead, what they did in Benue will hunt them forever

13/01/2018 11:35 am
13/01/2018 11:35 am
Adebayor
Guest
Adebayor

I just hope the little devil called Thiefinubu will not come here and confuse Lagosian, we have made up our mind, enough is Enough

13/01/2018 11:36 am
13/01/2018 11:36 am
Hello. Add your message here.