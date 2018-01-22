 Federal Government doing next to nothing – Nigerian Doctor shares Thread on Lassa Fever | #Trending | Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Federal Government doing next to nothing – Nigerian Doctor shares Thread on Lassa Fever | #Trending

Posted on Jan 22, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A medical doctor on Twitter @DebonairDoctor has lamented the neglect of the welfare of doctors in the country by the Federal Government. The Twitter user shared a thread discussing the spread of Lassa fever in the country. An outbreak of the disease has, this January, been experienced in Kogi, Ebonyi, and Ondo states, with suspected […]

The post Federal Government doing next to nothing – Nigerian Doctor shares Thread on Lassa Fever | #Trending appeared first on BellaNaija.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from BellaNaija. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.